NKU looks to extend streak vs UIC

Illinois-Chicago (12-15, 7-7) vs. Northern Kentucky (19-7, 11-3)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its sixth straight conference win against Illinois-Chicago. Northern Kentucky’s last Horizon loss came against the Wright State Raiders 95-63 on Jan. 24. Illinois-Chicago came up short in a 75-58 game at Wright State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Marcus Ottey and Michael Diggins have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Flames points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ferguson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northern Kentucky has scored 80.8 points per game and allowed 63.4 over its five-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Norse. Northern Kentucky has 48 assists on 83 field goals (57.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 41 of 69 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

