NKU seeks revenge on Wright State

February 27, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Wright State (24-6, 14-3) vs. Northern Kentucky (21-8, 13-4)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky seeks revenge on Wright State after dropping the first matchup in Dayton. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when the Raiders outshot Northern Kentucky from the field 61 percent to 39.4 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to a 32-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe, Jalen Tate, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon have combined to account for 74 percent of Northern Kentucky’s scoring this season including 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Wright State, Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 58 percent of all Raiders points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tate has had his hand in 46 percent of all Northern Kentucky field goals over the last five games. Tate has 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Norse are 5-8 when opponents score more than 65 points.

BEHIND THE ARC: Northern Kentucky’s Sharpe has attempted 211 3-pointers and connected on 34.1 percent of them, and is 10 of 31 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an average of 82 points per game. The Raiders have averaged 85.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

