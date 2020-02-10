NM faces tough test vs No. 4 San Diego St.

New Mexico (17-8, 6-6) vs. No. 4 San Diego State (24-0, 13-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 San Diego State presents a tough challenge for New Mexico. New Mexico has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. San Diego State has won all 13 games against MWC opponents this season.

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico has relied heavily on its seniors. JaQuan Lyle, Corey Manigault, Zane Martin, Makuach Maluach and Vance Jackson have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Lobos points this season, though their output has dropped to 34 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Malachi Flynn has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last five games. Flynn has accounted for 26 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has dropped its last five road games, scoring 77.2 points and allowing 94 points during those contests. San Diego State has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 74.5 points while giving up 56.1.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lobos. San Diego State has 51 assists on 86 field goals (59.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while New Mexico has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent San Diego State offense has turned the ball over on just 16.3 percent of its possessions, the 24th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 19.9 percent of all New Mexico possessions have resulted in a turnover.

