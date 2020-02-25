Listen Live Sports

NM looks to end streak vs Air Force

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
New Mexico (17-12, 6-10) vs. Air Force (10-18, 4-12)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks to extend New Mexico’s conference losing streak to five games. New Mexico’s last MWC win came against the Wyoming Cowboys 97-68 on Feb. 8. Air Force lost 78-72 loss at home against Wyoming on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Air Force has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LYLE: JaQuan Lyle has connected on 34.9 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-10 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 10-8 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELL: New Mexico has lost its last seven road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 89.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is rated first among MWC teams with an average of 77.9 points per game. The Lobos have put up only 66.8 points per game over their four-game losing skid, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The Associated Press

