Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NMSU looks to extend streak vs CSUB

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

New Mexico State (23-6, 14-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (12-17, 6-8)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal State Bakersfield. New Mexico State has won by an average of 11 points in its last six wins over the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, a 72-53 win.

.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Trevelin Queen has connected on 37.5 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-10 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 12-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Roadrunners are 7-17 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico State defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents, which is the eighth-lowest figure in the country. The Cal State Bakersfield offense has averaged just 69 points through 29 games (ranked 206th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter