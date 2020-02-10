No. 1 Baylor 52, Texas 45

BAYLOR (22-1)

Gillespie 0-1 2-2 2, Butler 3-12 2-2 9, Mitchell 2-6 3-4 8, Teague 3-11 3-4 11, Vital 4-9 0-1 8, Bandoo 4-6 0-1 10, Mayer 1-3 2-2 4, Clark 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 12-16 52.

TEXAS (14-10)

Hepa 0-5 0-2 0, Sims 4-7 1-2 9, Coleman 4-12 1-2 11, A.Jones 4-12 1-1 10, Ramey 3-14 0-0 6, Williams 1-6 1-2 3, Hamm 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 18-59 6-11 45.

Halftime_Baylor 22-16. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 6-16 (Bandoo 2-2, Teague 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Butler 1-6, Mayer 0-1), Texas 3-17 (Coleman 2-3, A.Jones 1-5, Williams 0-1, Hepa 0-4, Ramey 0-4). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_Baylor 37 (Teague, Vital 8), Texas 36 (Sims 14). Assists_Baylor 9 (Mitchell 5), Texas 8 (Ramey 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 17, Texas 19. A_9,433 (16,540).

