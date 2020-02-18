Listen Live Sports

No. 1 Baylor 65, Oklahoma 54

February 18, 2020 11:06 pm
 
BAYLOR (24-1)

Gillespie 3-7 0-0 6, Bandoo 2-9 2-2 7, Butler 8-20 1-3 22, Mitchell 2-8 2-2 7, Vital 5-7 0-0 10, Mayer 2-5 0-0 5, Clark 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 26-62 5-7 65.

OKLAHOMA (16-10)

Doolittle 5-14 7-9 18, Manek 4-11 1-2 10, Bieniemy 2-6 0-0 6, Reaves 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 4-6 3-3 11, Harmon 2-7 0-0 5, Hill 1-2 0-1 2, Iwuakor 0-1 0-0 0, Kuath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 11-15 54.

Halftime_Baylor 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 8-25 (Butler 5-13, Mayer 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Bandoo 1-5), Oklahoma 5-21 (Bieniemy 2-3, Doolittle 1-4, Harmon 1-5, Manek 1-6, Williams 0-1, Reaves 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Baylor 36 (Gillespie 10), Oklahoma 30 (Doolittle 10). Assists_Baylor 9 (Mitchell 4), Oklahoma 7 (Reaves 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, Oklahoma 13. A_10,017 (11,562).

