No. 1 Baylor 68, TCU 52

February 1, 2020 6:11 pm
 
TCU (13-8)

Bane 5-14 1-2 14, Nembhard 3-13 1-3 8, Samuel 4-6 1-2 9, Farabello 1-6 3-3 5, Grayer 4-6 0-1 9, Fuller 1-3 0-0 2, Dennis 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, LeDee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 8-13 52.

BAYLOR (19-1)

Mitchell 2-6 3-4 8, Teague 7-13 0-0 19, Gillespie 3-6 6-8 12, Butler 3-12 3-3 10, Bandoo 2-9 0-0 5, Vital 0-0 1-2 1, Mayer 2-5 0-0 5, Clark 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 23-55 13-17 68.

Halftime_Baylor 35-24. 3-Point Goals_TCU 6-21 (Bane 3-6, Dennis 1-3, Grayer 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Fuller 0-1, Farabello 0-5), Baylor 9-19 (Teague 5-8, Mayer 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Butler 1-3, Bandoo 1-4). Rebounds_TCU 28 (Nembhard 8), Baylor 35 (Gillespie 11). Assists_TCU 13 (Farabello 5), Baylor 15 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_TCU 16, Baylor 14. A_8,830 (10,284).

