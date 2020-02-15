No. 1 Baylor 70, No. 14 West Virginia 59

WEST VIRGINIA (18-7)

Culver 1-4 1-2 3, Matthews 0-3 0-0 0, Tshiebwe 4-11 3-5 11, Haley 2-4 4-4 8, McCabe 1-2 0-0 2, Harler 2-6 0-1 4, Osabuohien 0-3 3-4 3, Sherman 6-11 3-3 20, McBride 2-6 1-3 5, McNeil 1-3 0-0 3, Knapper 0-2 0-0 0, Routt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 15-22 59.

BAYLOR (23-1)

Gillespie 3-7 2-2 8, Bandoo 4-11 0-0 8, Butler 8-11 0-0 21, Mitchell 6-10 0-2 13, Vital 2-5 1-2 5, Mayer 5-8 3-3 13, Clark 1-3 0-1 2, Thamba 0-1 0-1 0, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 6-11 70.

Halftime_Baylor 33-22. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-18 (Sherman 5-9, McNeil 1-3, Matthews 0-1, McBride 0-1, McCabe 0-1, Harler 0-3), Baylor 6-18 (Butler 5-7, Mitchell 1-4, Mayer 0-1, Bandoo 0-6). Fouled Out_Tshiebwe. Rebounds_West Virginia 30 (Tshiebwe 12), Baylor 33 (Mayer 8). Assists_West Virginia 7 (Haley, Osabuohien, Sherman 2), Baylor 21 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_West Virginia 18, Baylor 19. A_10,305 (10,284).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.