Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 1 Baylor 70, No. 14 West Virginia 59

February 15, 2020 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

WEST VIRGINIA (18-7)

Culver 1-4 1-2 3, Matthews 0-3 0-0 0, Tshiebwe 4-11 3-5 11, Haley 2-4 4-4 8, McCabe 1-2 0-0 2, Harler 2-6 0-1 4, Osabuohien 0-3 3-4 3, Sherman 6-11 3-3 20, McBride 2-6 1-3 5, McNeil 1-3 0-0 3, Knapper 0-2 0-0 0, Routt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 15-22 59.

BAYLOR (23-1)

Gillespie 3-7 2-2 8, Bandoo 4-11 0-0 8, Butler 8-11 0-0 21, Mitchell 6-10 0-2 13, Vital 2-5 1-2 5, Mayer 5-8 3-3 13, Clark 1-3 0-1 2, Thamba 0-1 0-1 0, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 6-11 70.

Halftime_Baylor 33-22. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-18 (Sherman 5-9, McNeil 1-3, Matthews 0-1, McBride 0-1, McCabe 0-1, Harler 0-3), Baylor 6-18 (Butler 5-7, Mitchell 1-4, Mayer 0-1, Bandoo 0-6). Fouled Out_Tshiebwe. Rebounds_West Virginia 30 (Tshiebwe 12), Baylor 33 (Mayer 8). Assists_West Virginia 7 (Haley, Osabuohien, Sherman 2), Baylor 21 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_West Virginia 18, Baylor 19. A_10,305 (10,284).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States