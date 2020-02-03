No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas St. 67

BAYLOR (20-1)

Gillespie 3-8 3-5 9, Butler 7-12 2-3 20, Mitchell 5-7 2-4 13, Teague 4-9 5-8 15, Vital 2-2 1-3 5, Bandoo 2-7 0-2 6, Clark 1-3 3-4 5, Mayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 16-29 73.

KANSAS ST. (9-13)

Mawien 4-6 2-2 10, Murphy 3-4 3-3 10, Sneed 7-12 5-8 23, D.Gordon 1-5 0-0 2, Sloan 0-4 0-0 0, McGuirl 2-5 2-2 6, Diarra 3-9 2-2 11, Stockard 1-2 0-0 2, A.Gordon 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 22-48 15-19 67.

Halftime_Baylor 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 9-22 (Butler 4-8, Bandoo 2-6, Teague 2-6, Mitchell 1-2), Kansas St. 8-21 (Sneed 4-8, Diarra 3-6, Murphy 1-1, Sloan 0-1, D.Gordon 0-2, McGuirl 0-3). Fouled Out_Mitchell, Diarra. Rebounds_Baylor 27 (Bandoo 7), Kansas St. 29 (Mawien, Sneed 8). Assists_Baylor 17 (Mitchell 7), Kansas St. 14 (Sneed, Sloan, Diarra 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, Kansas St. 24. A_8,888 (12,528).

