No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma St. 70

OKLAHOMA ST. (11-12)

Anei 0-1 0-0 0, McGriff 2-6 7-8 11, Likekele 5-12 1-4 11, Ke.Boone 1-1 0-0 3, Laurent 3-3 3-3 9, Waters 5-9 4-4 16, Dziagwa 4-12 0-0 10, Ka.Boone 4-5 2-2 10, De.Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Roessink 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-51 17-22 70.

BAYLOR (21-1)

Gillespie 4-9 4-6 12, Butler 5-15 1-3 15, Da.Mitchell 2-6 6-10 10, Teague 6-9 8-11 24, Vital 6-10 1-3 13, Bandoo 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Mayer 0-5 0-0 0, Thamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 20-33 78.

Halftime_Baylor 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 5-17 (Waters 2-4, Dziagwa 2-9, Ke.Boone 1-1, Likekele 0-1, McGriff 0-1, De.Mitchell 0-1), Baylor 8-26 (Teague 4-7, Butler 4-12, Mayer 0-2, Da.Mitchell 0-2, Bandoo 0-3). Fouled Out_Anei, McGriff, Laurent, Ka.Boone. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 32 (Likekele 10), Baylor 29 (Gillespie 11). Assists_Oklahoma St. 11 (Likekele, Waters 5), Baylor 15 (Butler 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 29, Baylor 20. A_7,675 (10,284).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.