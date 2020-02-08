Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma St. 70

February 8, 2020 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA ST. (11-12)

Anei 0-1 0-0 0, McGriff 2-6 7-8 11, Likekele 5-12 1-4 11, Ke.Boone 1-1 0-0 3, Laurent 3-3 3-3 9, Waters 5-9 4-4 16, Dziagwa 4-12 0-0 10, Ka.Boone 4-5 2-2 10, De.Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Roessink 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-51 17-22 70.

BAYLOR (21-1)

Gillespie 4-9 4-6 12, Butler 5-15 1-3 15, Da.Mitchell 2-6 6-10 10, Teague 6-9 8-11 24, Vital 6-10 1-3 13, Bandoo 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Mayer 0-5 0-0 0, Thamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 20-33 78.

Halftime_Baylor 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 5-17 (Waters 2-4, Dziagwa 2-9, Ke.Boone 1-1, Likekele 0-1, McGriff 0-1, De.Mitchell 0-1), Baylor 8-26 (Teague 4-7, Butler 4-12, Mayer 0-2, Da.Mitchell 0-2, Bandoo 0-3). Fouled Out_Anei, McGriff, Laurent, Ka.Boone. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 32 (Likekele 10), Baylor 29 (Gillespie 11). Assists_Oklahoma St. 11 (Likekele, Waters 5), Baylor 15 (Butler 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 29, Baylor 20. A_7,675 (10,284).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin