No. 1 Baylor looks to knock off No. 3 Kansas

No. 3 Kansas (23-3, 12-1) vs. No. 1 Baylor (24-1, 13-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor goes for its seventh straight win over ranked opponents against No. 3 Kansas . Baylor’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs 83-71 on March 23, 2019. Kansas blew out Iowa State by 20 at home on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 15.6 points while MaCio Teague has put up 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Jayhawks, Devon Dotson has averaged 17.7 points, four assists and two steals while Udoka Azubuike has put up 12.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.DOMINANT DEVON: Dotson has connected on 31.1 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

TWO STREAKS: Kansas has won its last seven road games, scoring 66.6 points and allowing 51.9 points during those contests. Baylor has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 71.5 points while giving up 56.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. Baylor has an assist on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) over its past three outings while Kansas has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Kansas has held opposing teams to 60.7 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.