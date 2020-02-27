Listen Live Sports

No. 1 South Carolina 100, Florida 67

February 27, 2020 8:30 pm
 
SOUTH CAROLINA (28-1)

Boston 5-9 1-1 11, Herbert Harrigan 8-13 1-1 18, Beal 2-3 0-0 4, Cooke 5-8 0-0 11, Harris 7-8 0-0 16, Amihere 2-5 3-4 8, Saxton 4-9 0-0 8, Wesolek 1-1 0-0 2, Grissett 4-4 2-2 10, Henderson 2-9 2-2 6, Thompson 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 42-71 9-10 100

FLORIDA (15-13)

Williams 8-11 0-1 16, Briggs 7-15 0-0 15, Moore 2-7 2-2 6, Rickards 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 4-10 0-0 8, Dut 5-7 0-0 10, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Bartram 1-4 0-0 3, de Oliveira 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 4-5 67

South Carolina 31 23 24 22 100
Florida 21 9 18 19 67

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 7-12 (Herbert Harrigan 1-3, Cooke 1-2, Harris 2-2, Amihere 1-1, Henderson 0-2, Thompson 2-2), Florida 3-14 (Briggs 1-1, Moore 0-4, Smith 0-2, Bartram 1-4, de Oliveira 1-1, Johnson 0-2). Assists_South Carolina 18 (Harris 8), Florida 13 (Smith 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 42 (Amihere 5-9), Florida 26 (Johnson 3-4). Total Fouls_South Carolina 7, Florida 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,512.

The Associated Press

