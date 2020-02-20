Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
No. 1 South Carolina 63, LSU 48

February 20, 2020 9:55 pm
 
LSU (18-7)

Trasi 4-11 0-0 8, Aifuwa 4-12 4-6 12, Cherry 6-11 0-0 13, Pointer 3-12 0-0 7, Richard-Harris 2-4 0-0 4, Brooks 0-3 1-2 1, Spencer 1-2 0-0 3, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 5-8 48

SOUTH CAROLINA (26-1)

Boston 6-10 1-2 13, Herbert Harrigan 4-6 4-4 12, Beal 2-4 0-0 4, Cooke 2-7 7-9 11, Harris 4-5 1-2 10, Amihere 0-2 0-0 0, Saxton 1-1 0-0 2, Grissett 1-2 2-2 4, Henderson 2-8 2-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-45 17-23 63

LSU 12 14 10 12 48
South Carolina 23 9 20 11 63

3-Point Goals_LSU 3-7 (Trasi 0-2, Cherry 1-1, Pointer 1-2, Richard-Harris 0-1, Spencer 1-1), South Carolina 2-11 (Boston 0-1, Herbert Harrigan 0-1, Cooke 0-3, Harris 1-2, Henderson 1-4). Assists_LSU 11 (Pointer 5), South Carolina 14 (Harris 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 26 ( 3-4), South Carolina 34 (Boston 3-9). Total Fouls_LSU 18, South Carolina 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

