No. 1 South Carolina 67, No. 14 Kentucky 58

SOUTH CAROLINA (27-1)

Boston 2-8 2-4 6, Herbert Harrigan 3-9 4-4 10, Beal 1-1 2-3 4, Cooke 8-11 4-6 20, Harris 3-11 4-7 10, Amihere 0-1 0-0 0, Saxton 0-1 0-0 0, Grissett 5-7 0-0 10, Henderson 3-6 1-1 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 17-25 67

KENTUCKY (20-6)

Anyagaligbo 2-3 1-3 5, McKinney 3-7 0-0 9, Haines 1-2 0-0 3, Howard 5-22 12-14 24, Roper 2-9 3-3 7, Wyatt 1-3 0-0 2, Cole 0-1 4-4 4, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Paschal 2-6 0-0 4, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 20-24 58

South Carolina 27 13 19 8 — 67 Kentucky 14 16 13 15 — 58

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 0-5 (Boston 0-1, Cooke 0-3, Harris 0-1), Kentucky 6-15 (McKinney 3-7, Haines 1-1, Howard 2-5, Roper 0-1, Patterson 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 9 (Harris 6), Kentucky 8 (Howard 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 38 (Grissett 3-4), Kentucky 31 (Howard 6-11). Total Fouls_South Carolina 22, Kentucky 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,174.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.