No. 1 South Carolina 70, No. 5 UConn 52

February 10, 2020
 
UCONN (20-3)

Nelson-Ododa 5-12 0-2 10, Walker 5-11 0-0 10, Dangerfield 10-19 4-4 28, Makurat 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 1-11 0-0 2, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 4-6 52

SOUTH CAROLINA (23-1)

Boston 6-14 0-0 13, Herbert Harrigan 4-11 0-0 10, Beal 2-4 0-2 5, Cooke 5-14 4-6 15, Harris 9-19 0-0 19, Saxton 0-0 0-0 0, Grissett 1-1 0-0 2, Henderson 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-66 4-8 70

UConn 2 21 18 11 52
South Carolina 11 24 19 16 70

3-Point Goals_UConn 4-17 (Nelson-Ododa 0-1, Walker 0-4, Dangerfield 4-8, Makurat 0-3, Williams 0-1), South Carolina 8-22 (Boston 1-5, Herbert Harrigan 2-5, Beal 1-3, Cooke 1-3, Harris 1-4, Henderson 2-2). Assists_UConn 12 (Nelson-Ododa 4), South Carolina 14 (Harris 11). Fouled Out_UConn Nelson-Ododa. Rebounds_UConn 40 (Nelson-Ododa 7-9), South Carolina 38 (Boston 6-12). Total Fouls_UConn 11, South Carolina 4. Technical Fouls_None. A_18,000.

