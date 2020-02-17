No. 1 South Carolina 95, Vanderbilt 44

VANDERBILT (13-12)

Fasoula 5-11 1-2 11, Newby 3-9 1-2 7, Cambridge 3-9 0-0 6, Carter 1-9 0-0 2, Hall 4-13 0-0 8, Chambers 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Pearl 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-10 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-72 4-6 44

SOUTH CAROLINA (25-1)

Boston 6-7 0-0 12, Herbert Harrigan 3-7 3-3 9, Beal 2-7 0-1 4, Cooke 3-7 2-4 10, Harris 4-7 3-3 12, Amihere 3-5 2-2 9, Saxton 2-3 4-8 8, Wesolek 2-3 0-0 5, Grissett 6-7 2-3 14, Henderson 5-12 1-1 12, Thompson 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-71 17-25 95

Vanderbilt 10 11 14 9 — 44 South Carolina 30 22 27 16 — 95

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 0-2 (Hall 0-1, Pearl 0-1), South Carolina 6-19 (Boston 0-1, Beal 0-2, Cooke 2-3, Harris 1-1, Amihere 1-2, Wesolek 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Thompson 0-5). Assists_Vanderbilt 10 (Cambridge 5), South Carolina 19 (Henderson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 36 (Newby 5-8), South Carolina 55 (Boston 5-14). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 22, South Carolina 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,249.

