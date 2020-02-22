No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59

FLORIDA (17-10)

Blackshear 6-14 4-4 18, Johnson 8-13 3-5 19, Lewis 1-3 0-1 2, Locke 0-5 0-0 0, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 4, Mann 5-8 0-0 13, Glover 1-2 0-2 3, O.Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Bassett 0-0 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 9-14 59.

KENTUCKY (22-5)

Montgomery 3-4 0-0 6, Richards 4-7 1-1 9, Juzang 0-1 0-0 0, Maxey 5-11 3-3 13, Quickley 8-17 6-6 26, Hagans 3-7 0-0 7, Sestina 1-4 0-0 2, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 10-10 65.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida 6-23 (Mann 3-4, Blackshear 2-6, Glover 1-2, Nembhard 0-2, Johnson 0-4, Locke 0-5), Kentucky 5-15 (Quickley 4-6, Hagans 1-4, Juzang 0-1, Maxey 0-2, Sestina 0-2). Rebounds_Florida 27 (Johnson 9), Kentucky 26 (Maxey 7). Assists_Florida 10 (Nembhard 6), Kentucky 11 (Maxey 7). Total Fouls_Florida 15, Kentucky 15. A_20,489 (23,500).

