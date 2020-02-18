Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 10 Kentucky 79, LSU 76

February 18, 2020 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (21-5)

Montgomery 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 5-8 3-4 13, Hagans 4-8 1-2 11, Maxey 5-15 3-4 14, Quickley 7-12 5-6 21, Sestina 4-8 0-0 11, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Juzang 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 12-16 79.

LSU (18-8)

Days 5-14 2-2 13, Watford 3-13 3-4 10, Williams 1-6 3-6 5, Mays 7-12 2-2 17, Smart 3-10 1-2 7, Taylor 3-6 6-8 13, Manning 4-5 0-0 11. Totals 26-66 17-24 76.

Halftime_Kentucky 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 9-18 (Sestina 3-4, Hagans 2-4, Quickley 2-4, Juzang 1-2, Maxey 1-4), LSU 7-20 (Manning 3-3, Days 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Mays 1-4, Watford 1-4, Smart 0-3). Rebounds_Kentucky 30 (Sestina 8), LSU 40 (Days 11). Assists_Kentucky 15 (Quickley 6), LSU 11 (Smart 7). Total Fouls_Kentucky 17, LSU 16. A_13,260 (13,215).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department