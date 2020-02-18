No. 10 Kentucky 79, LSU 76

KENTUCKY (21-5)

Montgomery 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 5-8 3-4 13, Hagans 4-8 1-2 11, Maxey 5-15 3-4 14, Quickley 7-12 5-6 21, Sestina 4-8 0-0 11, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Juzang 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 12-16 79.

LSU (18-8)

Days 5-14 2-2 13, Watford 3-13 3-4 10, Williams 1-6 3-6 5, Mays 7-12 2-2 17, Smart 3-10 1-2 7, Taylor 3-6 6-8 13, Manning 4-5 0-0 11. Totals 26-66 17-24 76.

Halftime_Kentucky 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 9-18 (Sestina 3-4, Hagans 2-4, Quickley 2-4, Juzang 1-2, Maxey 1-4), LSU 7-20 (Manning 3-3, Days 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Mays 1-4, Watford 1-4, Smart 0-3). Rebounds_Kentucky 30 (Sestina 8), LSU 40 (Days 11). Assists_Kentucky 15 (Quickley 6), LSU 11 (Smart 7). Total Fouls_Kentucky 17, LSU 16. A_13,260 (13,215).

