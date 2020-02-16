Listen Live Sports

No. 10 Maryland 106, Penn St. 69

February 16, 2020 4:58 pm
 
MARYLAND (22-4)

Austin 6-9 4-7 16, Jones 9-11 3-4 21, Charles 4-9 3-4 11, Mikesell 4-7 0-0 11, Watson 3-9 0-0 6, Masonius 3-4 1-1 7, Miller 5-9 5-6 16, Owusu 6-10 2-2 14, Vujacic 1-3 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 41-71 19-26 106

PENN ST. (7-19)

Ebo 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 5-7 0-0 10, Frazier 6-18 4-5 16, Marisa 3-9 0-0 7, McDaniel 6-11 10-13 22, Camden 2-4 0-0 6, Bembry 0-1 0-0 0, Hagans 3-6 1-1 8, James 0-0 0-0 0, Semion 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 15-19 69

Maryland 26 20 32 28 106
Penn St. 22 23 11 13 69

3-Point Goals_Maryland 5-14 (Mikesell 3-4, Watson 0-5, Miller 1-2, Vujacic 1-3), Penn St. 4-15 (Frazier 0-3, Marisa 1-4, McDaniel 0-1, Camden 2-4, Hagans 1-3). Assists_Maryland 20 (Owusu 8), Penn St. 13 (McDaniel 6). Fouled Out_Penn St. Smith. Rebounds_Maryland 45 (Jones 5-11), Penn St. 26 (Ebo 2-5). Total Fouls_Maryland 17, Penn St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,835.

