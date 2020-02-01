No. 10 Oregon St. 77, Utah 65

OREGON ST. (18-4)

Brown 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 4-5 0-0 8, Pivec 7-15 4-5 20, Slocum 4-11 0-0 9, Tudor 4-9 5-5 16, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Thropay 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 3-7 2-2 11, Simmons 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 28-60 12-14 77

UTAH (10-11)

Pendande 4-10 9-9 17, Torres 0-4 0-0 0, Gylten 0-2 2-2 2, Maxwell 6-11 3-3 17, Provo 0-7 0-0 0, Corbin 0-4 0-0 0, Becker 0-4 4-4 4, Martin 4-10 0-0 9, Moore 6-10 0-0 16, Totals 20-62 18-18 65

Oregon St. 16 16 30 15 — 77 Utah 24 8 11 22 — 65

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 9-20 (Pivec 2-3, Slocum 1-5, Tudor 3-6, Goodman 3-5, Simmons 0-1), Utah 7-20 (Torres 0-2, Maxwell 2-3, Provo 0-3, Becker 0-4, Martin 1-1, Moore 4-7). Assists_Oregon St. 17 (Pivec 5), Utah 14 (Gylten 5). Fouled Out_Oregon St. Jones. Rebounds_Oregon St. 47 (Pivec 4-12), Utah 28 (Pendande 2-4). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 11, Utah 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,298.

