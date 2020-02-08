Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 10 UCLA 79, No. 6 Stanford 69

February 8, 2020 2:18 am
 
< a min read
      

UCLA (20-2)

Miller 2-3 0-2 4, Onyenwere 10-16 6-8 29, Chou 4-11 1-2 9, Dean 2-10 7-8 11, Osborne 3-11 2-2 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Corsaro 1-2 2-2 4, Horvat 7-10 0-0 14, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 18-24 79

STANFORD (20-3)

Fingall 0-3 0-0 0, Prechtel 5-17 0-2 10, Hull 4-6 1-1 12, Hull 2-8 2-4 6, Williams 9-22 3-4 25, Belibi 2-3 0-1 4, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-8 0-0 9, Jump 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 3-4 3, Totals 26-71 9-16 69

UCLA 19 16 15 29 79
Stanford 21 9 15 24 69

3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-18 (Onyenwere 3-5, Chou 0-4, Dean 0-3, Osborne 0-5, Corsaro 0-1), Stanford 8-23 (Fingall 0-1, Prechtel 0-6, Hull 3-4, Hull 0-1, Williams 4-7, Brown 1-1, Jump 0-2, Wilson 0-1). Assists_UCLA 10 (Dean 5), Stanford 12 (Williams 8). Fouled Out_UCLA Horvat. Rebounds_UCLA 38 (Horvat 3-7), Stanford 45 (Hull 4-7). Total Fouls_UCLA 17, Stanford 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,530.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk