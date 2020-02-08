No. 10 UCLA 79, No. 6 Stanford 69

UCLA (20-2)

Miller 2-3 0-2 4, Onyenwere 10-16 6-8 29, Chou 4-11 1-2 9, Dean 2-10 7-8 11, Osborne 3-11 2-2 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Corsaro 1-2 2-2 4, Horvat 7-10 0-0 14, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 18-24 79

STANFORD (20-3)

Fingall 0-3 0-0 0, Prechtel 5-17 0-2 10, Hull 4-6 1-1 12, Hull 2-8 2-4 6, Williams 9-22 3-4 25, Belibi 2-3 0-1 4, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-8 0-0 9, Jump 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 3-4 3, Totals 26-71 9-16 69

UCLA 19 16 15 29 — 79 Stanford 21 9 15 24 — 69

3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-18 (Onyenwere 3-5, Chou 0-4, Dean 0-3, Osborne 0-5, Corsaro 0-1), Stanford 8-23 (Fingall 0-1, Prechtel 0-6, Hull 3-4, Hull 0-1, Williams 4-7, Brown 1-1, Jump 0-2, Wilson 0-1). Assists_UCLA 10 (Dean 5), Stanford 12 (Williams 8). Fouled Out_UCLA Horvat. Rebounds_UCLA 38 (Horvat 3-7), Stanford 45 (Hull 4-7). Total Fouls_UCLA 17, Stanford 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,530.

