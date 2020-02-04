Listen Live Sports

No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT

February 4, 2020 9:25 pm
 
AUBURN (20-2)

Okoro 6-10 0-1 14, Purifoy 2-10 5-6 10, Wiley 0-0 0-2 0, Doughty 8-13 4-4 23, McCormick 4-10 6-9 16, McLemore 4-6 3-4 11, Flanigan 1-5 1-1 3, Johnson 0-2 2-3 2, Cambridge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 21-30 79.

ARKANSAS (16-6)

Bailey 5-6 0-2 11, Chaney 2-2 0-0 4, M.Jones 12-24 11-16 40, Sills 4-10 2-4 14, Whitt 0-7 0-0 0, Harris 2-9 3-4 7, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Cylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 16-26 76.

Halftime_Auburn 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 8-31 (Doughty 3-7, McCormick 2-5, Okoro 2-5, Purifoy 1-6, Cambridge 0-1, McLemore 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Flanigan 0-4), Arkansas 10-25 (M.Jones 5-12, Sills 4-6, Bailey 1-2, Harris 0-5). Fouled Out_McLemore, Sills. Rebounds_Auburn 39 (McLemore 10), Arkansas 27 (Bailey, Whitt 7). Assists_Auburn 11 (Purifoy, McCormick 3), Arkansas 11 (M.Jones 5). Total Fouls_Auburn 23, Arkansas 22. A_17,196 (19,368).

