No. 11 Auburn 91, No. 18 LSU 90, OT

LSU (17-6)

Days 7-13 2-3 19, Watford 6-13 0-0 12, E.Williams 4-8 2-4 11, Mays 8-16 10-10 30, Smart 4-8 2-3 12, Taylor 2-6 0-0 6, Hyatt 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 16-20 90.

AUBURN (21-2)

McLemore 0-5 0-0 0, Okoro 3-13 2-2 9, Wiley 2-4 6-8 10, Doughty 10-19 1-2 26, McCormick 7-15 4-7 23, Cambridge 7-11 0-0 21, Flanigan 1-6 0-1 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-20 91.

Halftime_LSU 42-30. 3-Point Goals_LSU 12-32 (Mays 4-10, Days 3-8, Smart 2-4, Taylor 2-4, E.Williams 1-2, Graves 0-1, Hyatt 0-1, Watford 0-2), Auburn 18-44 (Cambridge 7-10, McCormick 5-10, Doughty 5-11, Okoro 1-6, Flanigan 0-3, McLemore 0-4). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_LSU 31 (Days, Mays, Taylor 7), Auburn 41 (Wiley 13). Assists_LSU 17 (Mays 8), Auburn 14 (McCormick 9). Total Fouls_LSU 18, Auburn 16. A_9,121 (9,121).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.