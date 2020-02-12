Listen Live Sports

No. 11 Auburn 95, Alabama 91, OT

February 12, 2020 9:31 pm
 
ALABAMA (13-11)

Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Reese 3-14 1-2 9, Lewis 3-13 3-4 10, Petty 7-12 0-0 20, Shackelford 9-23 3-4 28, Bolden 4-17 0-0 11, Forbes 3-4 2-3 11, Smith 1-1 0-3 2, H.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-84 9-16 91.

AUBURN (22-2)

McLemore 4-10 2-4 13, Okoro 7-11 5-8 19, Wiley 6-9 6-11 18, Doughty 7-17 4-4 18, McCormick 2-13 4-4 9, Cambridge 3-8 2-4 10, Flanigan 1-2 3-4 5, Purifoy 1-3 0-0 3, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 26-39 95.

Halftime_Auburn 44-41. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 22-59 (Shackelford 7-17, Petty 6-11, Forbes 3-4, Bolden 3-12, Reese 2-10, Lewis 1-5), Auburn 7-31 (McLemore 3-7, Cambridge 2-6, Purifoy 1-3, McCormick 1-6, Flanigan 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Okoro 0-3, Doughty 0-4). Fouled Out_Davis, Bolden, H.Jones, McLemore. Rebounds_Alabama 38 (Lewis 10), Auburn 56 (Wiley 17). Assists_Alabama 20 (Lewis 13), Auburn 11 (McCormick 5). Total Fouls_Alabama 27, Auburn 21. A_9,121 (9,121).

