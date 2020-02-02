Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 11 DePaul 93, Providence 71

February 2, 2020 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE (10-13)

Baskerville 1-2 3-4 5, Geary 2-6 0-1 4, Widmeyer 4-9 0-0 10, Scott 2-8 6-6 10, Webb 2-7 0-0 5, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 1-1 0-0 2, Bristow 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Sampson 1-3 0-0 3, Spiwak 4-7 2-2 13, Williams 5-11 5-7 15, Totals 23-55 18-22 71

DEPAUL (20-3)

Stonewall 4-15 3-3 13, Campbell 4-7 1-2 12, Church 1-4 2-2 4, Held 7-13 2-8 18, Morris 9-12 0-0 21, Caudle 0-0 0-0 0, Dallmann 1-2 0-0 2, Jean 1-2 1-2 3, Purcell 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 5-11 1-1 14, Stovall 1-2 2-2 4, Warren 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 34-75 12-20 93

Providence 19 15 19 18 71
DePaul 21 23 20 29 93

3-Point Goals_Providence 7-24 (Geary 0-1, Widmeyer 2-7, Scott 0-2, Webb 1-5, Sampson 1-3, Spiwak 3-5, Williams 0-1), DePaul 13-34 (Stonewall 2-5, Campbell 3-5, Church 0-2, Held 2-7, Morris 3-5, Purcell 0-1, Bekelja 3-7, Warren 0-2). Assists_Providence 13 (Geary 4), DePaul 29 (Campbell 13). Fouled Out_Providence Cooper, DePaul Morris. Rebounds_Providence 37 (Geary 3-6), DePaul 42 (Stonewall 4-5). Total Fouls_Providence 20, DePaul 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,650.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy