No. 11 DePaul 93, Providence 71

PROVIDENCE (10-13)

Baskerville 1-2 3-4 5, Geary 2-6 0-1 4, Widmeyer 4-9 0-0 10, Scott 2-8 6-6 10, Webb 2-7 0-0 5, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 1-1 0-0 2, Bristow 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Sampson 1-3 0-0 3, Spiwak 4-7 2-2 13, Williams 5-11 5-7 15, Totals 23-55 18-22 71

DEPAUL (20-3)

Stonewall 4-15 3-3 13, Campbell 4-7 1-2 12, Church 1-4 2-2 4, Held 7-13 2-8 18, Morris 9-12 0-0 21, Caudle 0-0 0-0 0, Dallmann 1-2 0-0 2, Jean 1-2 1-2 3, Purcell 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 5-11 1-1 14, Stovall 1-2 2-2 4, Warren 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 34-75 12-20 93

Providence 19 15 19 18 — 71 DePaul 21 23 20 29 — 93

3-Point Goals_Providence 7-24 (Geary 0-1, Widmeyer 2-7, Scott 0-2, Webb 1-5, Sampson 1-3, Spiwak 3-5, Williams 0-1), DePaul 13-34 (Stonewall 2-5, Campbell 3-5, Church 0-2, Held 2-7, Morris 3-5, Purcell 0-1, Bekelja 3-7, Warren 0-2). Assists_Providence 13 (Geary 4), DePaul 29 (Campbell 13). Fouled Out_Providence Cooper, DePaul Morris. Rebounds_Providence 37 (Geary 3-6), DePaul 42 (Stonewall 4-5). Total Fouls_Providence 20, DePaul 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,650.

