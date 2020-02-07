No. 11 Gonzaga 83, Pacific 65

GONZAGA (23-1)

Wirth 5-8 0-0 10, Wirth 5-8 1-2 12, Loera 4-10 0-0 8, Townsend 8-14 0-0 17, Truong 3-6 1-2 8, Barfield 0-0 0-0 0, Kempton 3-7 2-3 8, Virjoghe 0-1 0-0 0, Forsyth 4-6 0-0 11, Truong 2-4 3-3 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 7-10 83

PACIFIC (13-10)

McDavid 5-10 4-6 14, Higgins 5-12 5-5 16, Randhawa 1-5 0-0 3, Tillman 4-10 2-2 12, Tryggedsson 0-5 0-0 0, Millard 0-0 2-2 2, Whitehead 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kakala 1-1 0-0 2, Ashby 1-2 0-0 3, Kaiser 3-8 0-0 8, Newman 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-59 13-15 65

Gonzaga 18 24 20 21 — 83 Pacific 14 24 10 17 — 65

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-18 (Wirth 1-1, Loera 0-3, Townsend 1-4, Truong 1-3, Forsyth 3-5, Truong 2-2), Pacific 8-18 (Higgins 1-3, Randhawa 1-2, Tillman 2-3, Tryggedsson 0-4, Ashby 1-2, Kaiser 2-3, Newman 1-1). Assists_Gonzaga 20 (Wirth 5), Pacific 11 (Higgins 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 37 (Wirth 3-7), Pacific 24 (McDavid 2-5). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 12, Pacific 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_518.

