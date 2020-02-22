Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55

February 22, 2020 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (10-17)

Anthony 7-16 2-2 18, Bacot 3-7 1-2 7, Black 2-7 0-0 4, Keeling 3-7 1-1 9, Robinson 2-8 0-0 4, Platek 3-5 1-1 9, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-1 0-0 0, O’Han 0-0 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-53 7-8 55.

LOUISVILLE (23-5)

Nwora 7-15 1-2 18, Sutton 3-5 0-0 8, M.Williams 8-11 0-0 17, Johnson 4-7 0-2 9, Kimble 2-7 0-0 4, McMahon 1-5 3-3 6, Perry 2-5 0-0 5, Williamson 1-4 3-4 5, Enoch 0-1 0-0 0, Slazinski 0-0 0-0 0, Oddo 0-0 0-0 0, Orbaugh 0-0 0-0 0, G.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 7-11 72.

Halftime_Louisville 36-23. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 6-22 (Platek 2-3, Keeling 2-4, Anthony 2-7, Black 0-2, Robinson 0-6), Louisville 9-25 (Nwora 3-7, Sutton 2-3, Johnson 1-2, M.Williams 1-2, Perry 1-3, McMahon 1-4, Williamson 0-1, Kimble 0-3). Rebounds_North Carolina 29 (Bacot 9), Louisville 36 (Nwora 11). Assists_North Carolina 10 (Robinson 3), Louisville 12 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_North Carolina 11, Louisville 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut