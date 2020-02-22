No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55

NORTH CAROLINA (10-17)

Anthony 7-16 2-2 18, Bacot 3-7 1-2 7, Black 2-7 0-0 4, Keeling 3-7 1-1 9, Robinson 2-8 0-0 4, Platek 3-5 1-1 9, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-1 0-0 0, O’Han 0-0 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-53 7-8 55.

LOUISVILLE (23-5)

Nwora 7-15 1-2 18, Sutton 3-5 0-0 8, M.Williams 8-11 0-0 17, Johnson 4-7 0-2 9, Kimble 2-7 0-0 4, McMahon 1-5 3-3 6, Perry 2-5 0-0 5, Williamson 1-4 3-4 5, Enoch 0-1 0-0 0, Slazinski 0-0 0-0 0, Oddo 0-0 0-0 0, Orbaugh 0-0 0-0 0, G.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 7-11 72.

Halftime_Louisville 36-23. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 6-22 (Platek 2-3, Keeling 2-4, Anthony 2-7, Black 0-2, Robinson 0-6), Louisville 9-25 (Nwora 3-7, Sutton 2-3, Johnson 1-2, M.Williams 1-2, Perry 1-3, McMahon 1-4, Williamson 0-1, Kimble 0-3). Rebounds_North Carolina 29 (Bacot 9), Louisville 36 (Nwora 11). Assists_North Carolina 10 (Robinson 3), Louisville 12 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_North Carolina 11, Louisville 14.

