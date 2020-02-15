Listen Live Sports

No. 12 Arizona 64, Washington 53

February 15, 2020 12:06 am
 
WASHINGTON (11-13)

Henson 4-6 1-3 10, Watkins 1-3 0-0 2, Rees 4-8 0-0 10, Melgoza 7-14 6-6 22, Peterson 0-4 0-0 0, Rooks 1-3 0-0 3, Van Dyke 1-3 0-0 2, Bamberger 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Griggsby 0-1 0-0 0, Lind 0-0 0-0 0, Pleskevich 0-4 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-49 8-11 53

ARIZONA (20-4)

McBryde 1-4 0-0 2, Reese 6-11 1-1 13, Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, Carter 3-7 2-3 10, McDonald 8-10 2-5 19, Benonysdottir 0-0 0-0 0, Gul 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Alonso 0-1 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 5-12 0-0 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-51 5-9 64

Washington 13 13 14 13 53
Arizona 12 20 18 14 64

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-18 (Henson 1-1, Watkins 0-1, Rees 2-4, Melgoza 2-3, Peterson 0-2, Rooks 1-2, Van Dyke 0-2, Bamberger 1-2, Pleskevich 0-1), Arizona 9-18 (Thomas 2-5, Carter 2-3, McDonald 1-3, Alonso 0-1, Pueyo 4-6). Assists_Washington 8 (Melgoza 3), Arizona 15 (Thomas 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 ( 3-6), Arizona 24 (Reese 1-7). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Arizona 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,381.

