No. 12 Arizona 72, Washington St. 57

WASHINGTON ST. (11-15)

Hristova 6-9 6-6 18, Levy 1-1 1-1 3, Subasic 5-11 0-0 11, Murekatete 1-3 1-2 3, Chanelle Molina 3-10 0-0 6, Nankervis 1-4 0-0 2, Cherilyn Molina 4-7 1-2 9, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 1-4 3-4 5, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 12-15 57

ARIZONA (21-4)

McBryde 4-7 0-0 8, Reese 3-8 1-2 7, Thomas 6-10 3-4 18, Carter 3-6 0-0 8, McDonald 9-14 0-0 21, Gul 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Alonso 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 3-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 4-6 72

Washington St. 13 14 15 15 — 57 Arizona 26 14 17 15 — 72

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 1-8 (Subasic 1-2, Molina 0-5, Muzet 0-1), Arizona 10-19 (McBryde 0-1, Reese 0-1, Thomas 3-5, Carter 2-2, McDonald 3-5, Pueyo 2-5). Assists_Washington St. 11 (Molina 4), Arizona 16 (Thomas 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 25 (Muzet 2-3), Arizona 30 (Reese 4-7). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, Arizona 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,658.

