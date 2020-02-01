Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 12 Gonzaga 59, BYU 44

February 1, 2020 8:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

BYU (13-8)

Ugwu 1-7 2-2 4, Hamson 1-1 1-2 3, Albiero 0-1 2-2 2, Chase Drollinger 10-17 0-0 24, Johnson 3-12 0-0 7, Glantz 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-2 1-4 1, Salmon 1-2 0-0 2, Valgardson Perri 0-0 0-0 0, Smiler 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 16-43 7-12 44

GONZAGA (22-1)

Wirth 4-10 0-0 9, Wirth 3-11 0-0 7, Campbell 7-10 0-2 17, Loera 0-6 0-0 0, Townsend 5-7 3-3 16, Kempton 0-1 2-4 2, Virjoghe 0-2 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-0 0-0 0, Truong 0-0 0-0 0, Truong 2-6 3-4 8, Totals 21-53 8-13 59

BYU 10 15 9 10 44
Gonzaga 7 19 14 19 59

3-Point Goals_BYU 5-20 (Ugwu 0-3, Albiero 0-1, Chase Drollinger 4-8, Johnson 1-6, Moody 0-1, Smiler 0-1), Gonzaga 9-16 (Wirth 1-2, Wirth 1-1, Campbell 3-4, Loera 0-2, Townsend 3-4, Truong 1-3). Assists_BYU 5 (Smiler 2), Gonzaga 15 (Truong 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_BYU 37 (Hamson 4-9), Gonzaga 25 (Wirth 2-6). Total Fouls_BYU 18, Gonzaga 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,000.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax