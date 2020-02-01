No. 12 Gonzaga 59, BYU 44

BYU (13-8)

Ugwu 1-7 2-2 4, Hamson 1-1 1-2 3, Albiero 0-1 2-2 2, Chase Drollinger 10-17 0-0 24, Johnson 3-12 0-0 7, Glantz 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-2 1-4 1, Salmon 1-2 0-0 2, Valgardson Perri 0-0 0-0 0, Smiler 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 16-43 7-12 44

GONZAGA (22-1)

Wirth 4-10 0-0 9, Wirth 3-11 0-0 7, Campbell 7-10 0-2 17, Loera 0-6 0-0 0, Townsend 5-7 3-3 16, Kempton 0-1 2-4 2, Virjoghe 0-2 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-0 0-0 0, Truong 0-0 0-0 0, Truong 2-6 3-4 8, Totals 21-53 8-13 59

BYU 10 15 9 10 — 44 Gonzaga 7 19 14 19 — 59

3-Point Goals_BYU 5-20 (Ugwu 0-3, Albiero 0-1, Chase Drollinger 4-8, Johnson 1-6, Moody 0-1, Smiler 0-1), Gonzaga 9-16 (Wirth 1-2, Wirth 1-1, Campbell 3-4, Loera 0-2, Townsend 3-4, Truong 1-3). Assists_BYU 5 (Smiler 2), Gonzaga 15 (Truong 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_BYU 37 (Hamson 4-9), Gonzaga 25 (Wirth 2-6). Total Fouls_BYU 18, Gonzaga 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,000.

