No. 12 Kentucky 67, Mississippi 62

MISSISSIPPI (13-12)

Buffen 6-13 1-2 13, Sy 1-6 0-0 2, Shuler 5-13 0-0 11, Tyree 6-16 4-6 19, Hinson 5-9 1-1 13, Collum 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Crowley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 8-11 62.

KENTUCKY (20-5)

Montgomery 0-0 2-2 2, Richards 6-10 4-5 16, Hagans 3-11 0-0 6, Maxey 7-13 0-0 14, Quickley 4-15 8-10 17, Juzang 1-4 2-2 5, Sestina 2-4 1-3 5, Brooks 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 23-59 19-24 67.

Halftime_Mississippi 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 6-17 (Tyree 3-6, Hinson 2-5, Shuler 1-5, Buffen 0-1), Kentucky 2-22 (Juzang 1-4, Quickley 1-8, Hagans 0-5, Maxey 0-5). Fouled Out_Sy, Montgomery, Hagans. Rebounds_Mississippi 33 (Sy, Collum 7), Kentucky 37 (Montgomery 8). Assists_Mississippi 3 (Hinson 2), Kentucky 8 (Hagans, Maxey 3). Total Fouls_Mississippi 20, Kentucky 16.

