No. 12 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64

KENTUCKY (19-5)

Montgomery 1-3 4-4 6, Richards 6-11 0-0 12, Hagans 4-10 3-6 11, Maxey 10-17 2-2 25, Quickley 4-12 7-7 18, Brooks 2-3 0-0 4, Juzang 1-2 0-0 2, Sestina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 16-19 78.

VANDERBILT (9-15)

Disu 4-9 0-2 12, Obinna 0-2 0-2 0, Evans 4-11 0-0 10, Lee 5-16 8-10 20, Pippen 5-10 1-3 13, Wright 3-7 0-0 6, Moyer 0-2 0-0 0, Albert 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-59 9-17 64.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-9 (Maxey 3-4, Quickley 3-4, Hagans 0-1), Vanderbilt 11-28 (Disu 4-7, Pippen 2-5, Lee 2-6, Evans 2-7, Albert 1-1, Moyer 0-1, Wright 0-1). Fouled Out_Richards. Rebounds_Kentucky 40 (Hagans 10), Vanderbilt 28 (Disu 10). Assists_Kentucky 12 (Hagans 8), Vanderbilt 13 (Pippen 5). Total Fouls_Kentucky 19, Vanderbilt 19.

