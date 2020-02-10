No. 12 Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Vandy

No. 12 Kentucky (18-5, 8-2) vs. Vanderbilt (9-14, 1-9)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Vanderbilt. Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Commodores. Vanderbilt’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 74-62 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Saben Lee has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 36 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-11 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 9-3 when it scores at least 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has 29 assists on 75 field goals (38.7 percent) across its past three outings while Kentucky has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Kentucky defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.5 percent, the 19th-best mark in the country. Vanderbilt has allowed opponents to shoot 46.5 percent from the field through 23 games (ranked 322nd).

