No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64

February 8, 2020 4:47 pm
 
SETON HALL (18-5)

Mamukelashvili 7-15 0-0 17, Gill 1-3 0-0 2, McKnight 4-14 6-6 14, Powell 7-16 2-2 19, Cale 1-2 0-0 2, Rhoden 3-4 1-3 9, Reynolds 1-4 4-4 7, Obiagu 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-15 70.

VILLANOVA (17-6)

Bey 7-12 4-4 22, Robinson-Earl 4-15 1-2 9, Samuels 4-7 0-0 10, Gillespie 4-14 4-6 12, Moore 2-8 2-2 8, Slater 0-2 0-0 0, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0, Swider 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-61 11-14 64.

Halftime_Villanova 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-21 (Mamukelashvili 3-5, Powell 3-9, Rhoden 2-2, Reynolds 1-1, McKnight 0-4), Villanova 9-27 (Bey 4-6, Samuels 2-5, Moore 2-6, Swider 1-2, Robinson-Earl 0-3, Gillespie 0-5). Fouled Out_Bey. Rebounds_Seton Hall 41 (Rhoden 11), Villanova 28 (Robinson-Earl 14). Assists_Seton Hall 10 (Reynolds 4), Villanova 15 (Gillespie, Moore 4). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 17, Villanova 18.

