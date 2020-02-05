No. 12 Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71

SETON HALL (17-5)

Mamukelashvili 4-8 0-0 8, Gill 2-4 2-5 6, McKnight 3-5 0-1 8, Powell 12-24 6-6 34, Rhoden 5-12 0-1 12, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 3, Cale 1-6 2-2 4, Samuel 1-1 0-0 2, Obiagu 0-0 1-2 1, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 11-17 78.

GEORGETOWN (13-10)

Pickett 3-11 2-3 9, Yurtseven 8-14 3-3 19, Allen 4-17 2-2 11, Blair 4-16 9-9 18, Mosely 2-7 4-5 9, Wahab 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 23-68 21-24 71.

Halftime_Seton Hall 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-27 (Powell 4-13, McKnight 2-2, Rhoden 2-6, Reynolds 1-2, Cale 0-2, Mamukelashvili 0-2), Georgetown 4-21 (Allen 1-3, Mosely 1-3, Pickett 1-4, Blair 1-9, Yurtseven 0-2). Rebounds_Seton Hall 42 (Mamukelashvili 12), Georgetown 34 (Yurtseven 15). Assists_Seton Hall 17 (McKnight 10), Georgetown 13 (Mosely 6). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 21, Georgetown 16. A_4,344 (20,356).

