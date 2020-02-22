Listen Live Sports

No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55

February 22, 2020 4:37 pm
 
VILLANOVA (21-6)

Bey 8-17 2-2 22, Robinson-Earl 2-6 0-0 4, Samuels 7-10 2-2 17, Gillespie 2-11 0-0 4, J.Moore 5-14 1-1 13, Swider 1-4 0-0 2, Cosby-Roundtree 1-1 0-0 2, Slater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 5-5 64.

XAVIER (17-10)

Carter 1-4 0-0 3, Freemantle 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 5-13 7-8 17, Marshall 6-13 1-3 15, Scruggs 3-7 4-4 10, Tandy 3-8 0-1 6, Goodin 1-4 0-0 2, B.Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 12-16 55.

Halftime_Villanova 30-21. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 7-29 (Bey 4-9, J.Moore 2-8, Samuels 1-1, Robinson-Earl 0-2, Swider 0-3, Gillespie 0-6), Xavier 3-12 (Marshall 2-3, Carter 1-1, B.Moore 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Freemantle 0-2, Goodin 0-2, Tandy 0-2). Fouled Out_Robinson-Earl. Rebounds_Villanova 36 (Robinson-Earl 12), Xavier 37 (Jones 14). Assists_Villanova 14 (Gillespie 6), Xavier 11 (Scruggs 5). Total Fouls_Villanova 15, Xavier 10. A_10,647 (10,250).

