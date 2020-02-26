No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60

ST. JOHN’S (14-14)

Roberts 0-3 2-2 2, Dunn 4-10 4-6 12, Williams 4-9 0-0 10, Champagnie 4-10 2-3 10, Figueroa 2-10 0-0 4, Earlington 5-12 2-2 12, Rutherford 3-10 2-2 8, Caraher 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-66 12-15 60.

VILLANOVA (22-6)

Bey 7-14 5-6 23, Robinson-Earl 0-1 7-8 7, Samuels 2-8 0-0 4, Gillespie 2-12 4-4 8, Moore 8-11 0-2 21, Swider 2-4 0-0 6, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-1 0, Slater 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-51 16-21 71.

Halftime_Villanova 36-34. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 2-12 (Williams 2-3, Dunn 0-1, Earlington 0-1, Champagnie 0-2, Figueroa 0-5), Villanova 11-31 (Moore 5-7, Bey 4-8, Swider 2-4, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Samuels 0-4, Gillespie 0-7). Rebounds_St. John’s 27 (Champagnie 6), Villanova 40 (Samuels 10). Assists_St. John’s 12 (Dunn 5), Villanova 11 (Gillespie 4). Total Fouls_St. John’s 17, Villanova 14.

