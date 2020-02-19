No. 12 Villanova 91, DePaul 71

VILLANOVA (20-6)

Bey 7-13 1-2 20, Robinson-Earl 3-6 0-0 7, Samuels 2-3 0-0 5, Gillespie 5-10 2-2 17, J.Moore 6-11 1-2 17, Swider 3-7 0-0 8, Cosby-Roundtree 4-4 3-3 11, Slater 3-4 0-0 6, Antoine 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 7-9 91.

DEPAUL (13-13)

Butz 4-5 0-0 8, Reed 5-9 2-4 13, Weems 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman-Lands 7-15 2-2 17, C.Moore 2-10 4-5 8, Hall 1-3 1-1 3, Ongenda 2-2 0-0 4, Lopez 0-3 1-2 1, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Cameron 3-4 0-3 7, Jacobs 2-2 1-3 6. Totals 28-59 11-20 71.

Halftime_Villanova 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 18-26 (Bey 5-7, Gillespie 5-8, J.Moore 4-5, Swider 2-4, Robinson-Earl 1-1, Samuels 1-1), DePaul 4-12 (Jacobs 1-1, Reed 1-1, Cameron 1-2, Coleman-Lands 1-5, Weems 0-1, C.Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Villanova 34 (Cosby-Roundtree 7), DePaul 26 (Reed 7). Assists_Villanova 22 (Bey 7), DePaul 15 (Lopez 4). Total Fouls_Villanova 19, DePaul 15. A_5,451 (10,387).

