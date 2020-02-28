No. 13 Arizona 73, No. 4 Stanford 72, OT

STANFORD (24-5)

Dodson 1-2 0-0 2, Fingall 2-3 2-4 8, Lexie Hull 4-10 0-0 11, Lacie Hull 2-4 2-2 7, Williams 9-23 4-6 27, Belibi 3-5 4-4 10, Jerome 0-0 1-2 1, Prechtel 1-3 0-0 3, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 13-18 72

ARIZONA (23-5)

McBryde 5-9 0-0 13, Reese 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 6-10 2-2 17, Carter 3-9 3-3 10, McDonald 7-20 6-7 20, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Alonso 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 4-13 0-0 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 11-12 73

Stanford 11 15 21 16 9 — 72 Arizona 19 9 14 21 10 — 73

3-Point Goals_Stanford 13-27 (Fingall 2-3, Hull 3-7, Hull 1-2, Williams 5-12, Prechtel 1-2, Wilson 1-1), Arizona 10-26 (McBryde 3-6, Reese 0-1, Thomas 3-5, Carter 1-2, McDonald 0-3, Pueyo 3-9). Assists_Stanford 13 (Williams 5), Arizona 13 (Thomas 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 36 (Belibi 4-4), Arizona 32 ( 3-5). Total Fouls_Stanford 15, Arizona 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,838.

