No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66

By The Associated Press

TENNESSEE (15-12)

Fulkerson 2-6 2-2 6, Bowden 9-12 7-7 28, James 2-2 0-0 4, Vescovi 3-10 3-3 10, Pons 3-11 0-1 7, Gaines 1-4 2-2 4, Jal.Johnson 2-4 2-2 7, Nkamhoua 0-0 0-0 0, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 16-17 66.

AUBURN (23-4)

Purifoy 0-5 3-3 3, Wiley 3-6 3-4 9, Doughty 7-16 5-8 22, Flanigan 2-2 0-0 5, McCormick 3-10 2-4 8, Cambridge 3-5 0-1 9, McLemore 2-5 3-4 7, Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Jam.Johnson 0-1 2-3 2. Totals 24-57 18-27 73.

Halftime_Tennessee 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 6-17 (Bowden 3-4, Jal.Johnson 1-3, Pons 1-4, Vescovi 1-5, Gaines 0-1), Auburn 7-20 (Cambridge 3-5, Doughty 3-5, Flanigan 1-1, Jam.Johnson 0-1, McLemore 0-1, Williams 0-1, McCormick 0-2, Purifoy 0-4). Fouled Out_Pons. Rebounds_Tennessee 35 (Pons 10), Auburn 28 (Wiley 7). Assists_Tennessee 14 (Bowden 6), Auburn 13 (McCormick 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee 20, Auburn 19.

