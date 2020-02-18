Listen Live Sports

No. 13 Auburn looks to extend streak vs Georgia

February 18, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 13 Auburn (22-3, 9-3) vs. Georgia (12-13, 2-10)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. Auburn has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Bulldogs. Georgia’s last win in the series came on March 1, 2017, a 79-78 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 30.2 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-7 when it scores at least 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 when holding opponents to 40.6 percent or worse from the field, and 4-13 when opponents shoot better than that. The Tigers are 20-0 when they score at least 74 points and 2-3 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 19th among Division I teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 75.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 275th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

