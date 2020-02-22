Listen Live Sports

No. 13 Gonzaga 64, Pepperdine 50

February 22, 2020 8:15 pm
 
GONZAGA (27-2)

Jenn Wirth 3-10 1-2 7, LeeAnne Wirth 1-6 0-1 2, Loera 4-10 0-0 10, Townsend 5-10 1-2 13, Kempton 4-7 4-6 12, Virjoghe 1-3 0-2 2, Forsyth 1-4 2-2 5, Kaylynne Truong 3-4 0-0 8, Kayleigh Truong 1-4 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 10-17 64

PEPPERDINE (14-12)

Andriuolo 5-10 0-0 10, Friend 4-13 1-2 10, Bambrick 3-14 0-0 8, Jayla Ruffus-Milner 2-6 1-2 5, Sitanggan 3-10 1-2 7, Quirke 1-6 2-2 4, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Fecske 2-6 0-0 4, Givens 0-3 0-0 0, Jayda Ruffus-Milner 0-1 0-0 0, Satie 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-72 7-10 50

Gonzaga 12 14 23 15 64
Pepperdine 12 11 9 18 50

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-15 (Loera 2-3, Townsend 2-4, Forsyth 1-2, Truong 2-3, Truong 1-3), Pepperdine 3-16 (Friend 1-4, Bambrick 2-7, Sitanggan 0-1, Battle 0-1, Fecske 0-3). Assists_Gonzaga 15 (Truong 5), Pepperdine 13 (Sitanggan 6). Fouled Out_Gonzaga Townsend. Rebounds_Gonzaga 50 (Kempton 6-9), Pepperdine 41 (Andriuolo 6-8). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 18, Pepperdine 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_510.

The Associated Press

