No. 13 Gonzaga 75, Loyola Marymount 47

GONZAGA (26-2)

Jenn Wirth 5-12 1-2 11, LeeAnne Wirth 2-5 2-2 6, Loera 1-5 0-0 2, Townsend 9-16 1-2 21, Kayleigh Truong 5-8 0-0 13, Barfield 0-0 0-0 0, Kempton 0-1 1-2 1, Virjoghe 2-4 2-2 6, Forsyth 2-6 1-2 6, Kaylynne Truong 2-8 3-4 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-65 11-16 75

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (7-21)

Ellington 3-7 3-4 9, Jones 3-9 0-0 6, Stanley 2-7 5-8 9, Adams 2-4 0-0 6, Yim 3-10 0-0 8, Vaida 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 2-5 1-2 5, Oluade 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-44 9-14 47

Gonzaga 17 10 17 31 — 75 Loyola Marymount 21 9 7 10 — 47

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-20 (Loera 0-3, Townsend 2-4, Truong 3-5, Forsyth 1-3, Truong 2-5), Loyola Marymount 4-12 (Jones 0-2, Stanley 0-1, Adams 2-4, Yim 2-5). Assists_Gonzaga 18 (Truong 4), Loyola Marymount 8 (Jones 3). Fouled Out_Loyola Marymount Adams. Rebounds_Gonzaga 36 (Townsend 4-6), Loyola Marymount 24 (Clark 2-3). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 15, Loyola Marymount 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_322.

