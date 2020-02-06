Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 Maryland 79, No. 18 Indiana 69

February 6, 2020 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

MARYLAND (19-4)

Austin 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 2-4 2-2 6, Charles 10-13 1-2 21, Mikesell 3-12 2-2 10, Watson 3-6 2-2 10, Masonius 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 3-5 3-4 9, Owusu 7-14 5-5 19, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-58 15-17 79

INDIANA (18-6)

Gulbe 2-3 1-2 5, Wise 2-5 4-6 9, Berger 5-13 2-4 12, Patberg 7-15 2-2 16, Penn 4-9 4-5 13, Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Holmes 6-7 0-2 12, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 13-21 69

Maryland 19 13 26 21 79
Indiana 23 15 11 20 69

3-Point Goals_Maryland 4-15 (Mikesell 2-7, Watson 2-5, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-1, Owusu 0-1), Indiana 2-7 (Wise 1-3, Berger 0-1, Patberg 0-1, Penn 1-2). Assists_Maryland 14 (Owusu 5), Indiana 16 (Patberg 11). Fouled Out_Maryland Jones. Rebounds_Maryland 27 (Charles 3-11), Indiana 28 ( 3-4). Total Fouls_Maryland 20, Indiana 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,274.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk