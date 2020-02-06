No. 13 Maryland 79, No. 18 Indiana 69

MARYLAND (19-4)

Austin 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 2-4 2-2 6, Charles 10-13 1-2 21, Mikesell 3-12 2-2 10, Watson 3-6 2-2 10, Masonius 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 3-5 3-4 9, Owusu 7-14 5-5 19, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-58 15-17 79

INDIANA (18-6)

Gulbe 2-3 1-2 5, Wise 2-5 4-6 9, Berger 5-13 2-4 12, Patberg 7-15 2-2 16, Penn 4-9 4-5 13, Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Holmes 6-7 0-2 12, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 13-21 69

Maryland 19 13 26 21 — 79 Indiana 23 15 11 20 — 69

3-Point Goals_Maryland 4-15 (Mikesell 2-7, Watson 2-5, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-1, Owusu 0-1), Indiana 2-7 (Wise 1-3, Berger 0-1, Patberg 0-1, Penn 1-2). Assists_Maryland 14 (Owusu 5), Indiana 16 (Patberg 11). Fouled Out_Maryland Jones. Rebounds_Maryland 27 (Charles 3-11), Indiana 28 ( 3-4). Total Fouls_Maryland 20, Indiana 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,274.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.