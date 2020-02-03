No. 13 Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53

MICHIGAN ST. (11-11)

Belles 6-8 2-2 14, Hollie 1-5 0-0 2, Clouden 4-15 8-8 17, Joiner 2-13 0-0 5, McCutcheon 0-6 0-0 0, Parks 3-5 0-1 6, Dodd 3-4 0-0 6, Hendrickson 1-4 0-0 3, Jacqmain 0-0 0-0 0, Winston 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 10-11 53

MARYLAND (18-4)

Austin 4-7 5-8 13, Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Charles 6-9 5-5 17, Mikesell 8-11 1-1 21, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Masonius 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 3-5 0-0 8, Owusu 9-13 2-4 22, Vujacic 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 36-59 13-18 94

Michigan St. 14 8 16 15 — 53 Maryland 24 21 31 18 — 94

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 3-14 (Hollie 0-1, Clouden 1-2, Joiner 1-5, McCutcheon 0-3, Hendrickson 1-3), Maryland 9-13 (Mikesell 4-6, Masonius 1-1, Miller 2-3, Owusu 2-2, Vujacic 0-1). Assists_Michigan St. 11 (McCutcheon 3), Maryland 22 (Owusu 8). Fouled Out_Michigan St. Belles. Rebounds_Michigan St. 27 (Dodd 3-7), Maryland 37 (Jones 3-5). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 20, Maryland 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,798.

