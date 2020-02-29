No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79

SETON HALL (21-7)

Mamukelashvili 10-13 3-3 26, Gill 3-5 1-3 7, McKnight 2-8 0-0 5, Powell 9-22 5-6 28, Cale 1-3 0-0 3, Rhoden 3-5 0-0 9, Obiagu 2-2 0-0 4, Reynolds 2-2 2-3 6. Totals 32-60 11-15 88.

MARQUETTE (18-10)

Bailey 2-8 0-0 5, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Howard 12-20 7-8 37, McEwen 0-4 2-2 2, Anim 5-15 1-2 13, John 4-6 0-2 8, Cain 1-3 1-2 3, Elliott 3-4 0-0 7, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 11-16 79.

Halftime_Seton Hall 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 13-26 (Powell 5-13, Mamukelashvili 3-3, Rhoden 3-4, Cale 1-3, McKnight 1-3), Marquette 10-26 (Howard 6-9, Anim 2-5, Elliott 1-2, Bailey 1-5, Cain 0-2, McEwen 0-3). Rebounds_Seton Hall 27 (Mamukelashvili 9), Marquette 40 (Johnson 12). Assists_Seton Hall 23 (McKnight 8), Marquette 13 (Howard 4). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 15, Marquette 14. A_17,538 (17,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.