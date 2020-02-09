Listen Live Sports

No. 14 DePaul 86, Seton Hall 76

February 9, 2020 3:45 pm
 
DEPAUL (22-3)

Stonewall 12-21 2-5 29, Campbell 3-5 4-4 11, Church 5-7 1-2 13, Held 5-14 0-0 12, Morris 4-15 3-4 14, Dallmann 2-4 0-0 4, Bekelja 1-3 0-0 3, Stovall 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-69 10-15 86

SETON HALL (15-9)

Allesch 2-5 0-0 6, Samuels 6-8 5-7 18, Elmore 5-10 3-4 13, Lewis 2-6 0-0 6, Park-Lane 3-6 1-3 7, Funeus 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson 7-15 2-2 19, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 13-18 76

DePaul 27 23 14 22 86
Seton Hall 21 19 21 15 76

3-Point Goals_DePaul 12-37 (Stonewall 3-7, Campbell 1-3, Church 2-4, Held 2-9, Morris 3-11, Dallmann 0-1, Bekelja 1-2), Seton Hall 9-22 (Allesch 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Lewis 2-4, Park-Lane 0-2, Jackson 3-8, Johnson 1-2, Smith 0-1). Assists_DePaul 17 (Campbell 6), Seton Hall 18 (Elmore 6). Fouled Out_DePaul Church. Rebounds_DePaul 47 (Stonewall 6-10), Seton Hall 24 (Elmore 1-7). Total Fouls_DePaul 22, Seton Hall 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,656.

