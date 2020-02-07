Listen Live Sports

No. 14 DePaul women score 31 in 4th, rally for 71-65 victory

February 7, 2020 9:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Campbell scored all 10 of her points and Sonya Morris eight of her 18 in a 31-point fourth quarter to rally No. 14 DePaul to a 71-65 victory over St. John’s on Friday night.

St. John’s had a 16-point lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and led 49-40 entering the fourth before the Blue Demons charged back to take the lead on Campbell’s 3-pointer with 1:26 to go and then held on behind a combined seven free throws from Campbell and Morris.

Chante Stonewall added 16 points and Lexi Held, with four 3-pointers, 15 for DePaul (21-3, 11-1 Big East). Campbell added 16 rebounds and five assists and Deja Church 10 boards and four steals.

Qadashah Hoppie made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points for the Red Storm (14-9, 7-5). Alissa Alston added 16 points and Leilani Correa 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kadaja Bailey also had 11 boards.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

