No. 14 Florida St. 66, Pittsburgh 41

FLORIDA ST. (18-4)

Gillespie 4-15 0-0 10, Myers 2-6 1-2 5, Ekhomu 11-17 3-6 25, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Weber 1-4 0-0 2, Clarkson 0-1 5-6 5, Baldwin 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Puisis 4-10 0-0 12, Woolfolk 1-7 0-0 3, Totals 25-68 9-14 66

PITTSBURGH (4-17)

Judkins 0-4 0-2 0, Brown 0-5 0-2 0, Bugg 0-5 0-0 0, Green 4-12 2-3 12, Harris 6-19 3-4 17, Igbokwe 2-5 0-0 4, Lamark 2-2 0-0 6, Hayford 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 0-2 2-2 2, Prapa 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 14-57 7-13 41

Florida St. 12 8 23 23 — 66 Pittsburgh 2 18 11 10 — 41

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 7-24 (Gillespie 2-8, Ekhomu 0-3, Weber 0-1, Puisis 4-9, Woolfolk 1-3), Pittsburgh 6-17 (Bugg 0-3, Green 2-8, Harris 2-4, Lamark 2-2). Assists_Florida St. 12 (Ekhomu 5), Pittsburgh 7 (Knight 3). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Hayford. Rebounds_Florida St. 51 (Gillespie 6-14), Pittsburgh 40 (Hayford 3-5). Total Fouls_Florida St. 14, Pittsburgh 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,142.

