Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 14 Florida St. 66, Pittsburgh 41

February 1, 2020 7:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLORIDA ST. (18-4)

Gillespie 4-15 0-0 10, Myers 2-6 1-2 5, Ekhomu 11-17 3-6 25, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Weber 1-4 0-0 2, Clarkson 0-1 5-6 5, Baldwin 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Puisis 4-10 0-0 12, Woolfolk 1-7 0-0 3, Totals 25-68 9-14 66

PITTSBURGH (4-17)

Judkins 0-4 0-2 0, Brown 0-5 0-2 0, Bugg 0-5 0-0 0, Green 4-12 2-3 12, Harris 6-19 3-4 17, Igbokwe 2-5 0-0 4, Lamark 2-2 0-0 6, Hayford 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 0-2 2-2 2, Prapa 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 14-57 7-13 41

Florida St. 12 8 23 23 66
Pittsburgh 2 18 11 10 41

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 7-24 (Gillespie 2-8, Ekhomu 0-3, Weber 0-1, Puisis 4-9, Woolfolk 1-3), Pittsburgh 6-17 (Bugg 0-3, Green 2-8, Harris 2-4, Lamark 2-2). Assists_Florida St. 12 (Ekhomu 5), Pittsburgh 7 (Knight 3). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Hayford. Rebounds_Florida St. 51 (Gillespie 6-14), Pittsburgh 40 (Hayford 3-5). Total Fouls_Florida St. 14, Pittsburgh 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,142.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax